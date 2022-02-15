PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.69. 7,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,298. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PerkinElmer stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

