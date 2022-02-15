PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.37.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $179.73. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PerkinElmer stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

