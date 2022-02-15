Peter Anevski Sells 600 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 425,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

