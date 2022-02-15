Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

PECO traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 38,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.