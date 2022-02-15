Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0415 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,380.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00566463 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,214,482 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

