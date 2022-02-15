Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 173.3% in January

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

PGENY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

