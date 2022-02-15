PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18,975.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

