Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.27.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
