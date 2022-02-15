Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $20.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.18. 59,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,121. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $232.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.