Piper Sandler Increases Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $135.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $116.39 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,509 shares of company stock worth $11,244,847 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zendesk by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

