Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $268.90 million and approximately $804,497.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003208 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 51% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00285307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00076718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,256,950 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

