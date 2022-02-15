Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0156

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $484,274.05 and approximately $75.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00353216 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 246.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

