Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.