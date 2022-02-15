Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,512 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.11% of 21Vianet Group worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $42.52.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

