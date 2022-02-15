Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.06 Million Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.56% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

