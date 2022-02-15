Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.33 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

