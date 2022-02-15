Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 893,699 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 893,699 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Marathon Oil worth $33,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

