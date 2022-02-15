Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,197 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in C3.ai by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

