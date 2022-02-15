Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 87,600 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a market cap of $621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

