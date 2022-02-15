Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

