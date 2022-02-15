Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 1,518 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $172.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

