Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,846 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $62,175,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $466.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.00 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $500.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.31.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

