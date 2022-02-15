Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

