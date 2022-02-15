Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $584,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Assurant stock opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

