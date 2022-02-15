Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $679,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $351.56 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.18. The company has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

