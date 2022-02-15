Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $763,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,573,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.