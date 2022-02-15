Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.55).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,147 ($15.52) on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.87.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

