Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $81.99.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Power REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

