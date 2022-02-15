Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $81.99.
Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.
Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
