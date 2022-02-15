PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in January

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the January 15th total of 364,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PCELF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

