PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

