Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

