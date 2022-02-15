Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 1.12% of Progress Software worth $24,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.