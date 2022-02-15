Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

PROSY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 897,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

