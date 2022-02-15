Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPY remained flat at $$4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

