PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

