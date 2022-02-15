Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 1,233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NILSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.