PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $716,400.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PUBM stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,670. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.