Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
