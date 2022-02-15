Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

