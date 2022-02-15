Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 75,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,744. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

