Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 46,356 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 2.42% of Laird Superfood worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

