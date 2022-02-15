Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.