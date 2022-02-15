Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

