Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 974.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,953 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

