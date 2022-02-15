Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $273,217,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,900 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

