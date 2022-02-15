Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of The Hackett Group worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 91,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

