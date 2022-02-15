Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,085,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 830,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

