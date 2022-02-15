Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,980. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
