Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,980. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

