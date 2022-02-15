Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam grew its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

