Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.88.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $293.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average of $318.55. Linde has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

