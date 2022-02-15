Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.